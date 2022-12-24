Retired president Uhuru Kenyatta surprised kids in various children’s homes with gifts on Friday, December 23. The president camped in parts of Nairobi and Kiambu counties where he shared the goodies with the youngsters.

The former president Uhuru Kenyatta shared beautiful moments with the youngsters ahead of the Christmas festivities.

The young ones at the Garden Home and School in Uthiru, Mama Fatuma Goodwill Children’s Home, and Gatundu Children’s Home were among the beneficiaries of Uhuru’s act of charity.

As seen in photos shared online, the president partook in ‘happy holidays’ cakes before posing for photo ops with the children.

He would then present various gifts to them.

This would not be the first time Uhuru treats children to early Christmass parties.

In December 2021, Uhuru, then president, hosted children at State House, Nairobi.

The fete featured many exciting games and activities in which the young ones involved themselves.

As seen in photos shared by state house, the kids were fully entertained with live music, bouncy castles, face painting and video games among others.

“His Excellency President Uhuru Kenyatta and First Lady Margaret Kenyatta are today hosting a Christmas party for the children of State House staff at State House, Nairobi.

Children from various children homes have also been invited to the day-long party that features an array of entertainment activities among them live music, bouncing castles, face painting and video games among others,” Uhuru’s press team said.

By Pala Malala

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

Uhuru Kenyatta Surprise Kids with Special Christmas Gifts at Children Homes