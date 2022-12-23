Johnson Muthama And 8 Others Shortlisted For PSC Position

Parliament, on Thursday, December 22, released the names of eight shortlisted candidates for the position of male member of the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) from a pool of 171 applications.

The shortlisted candidates included a former governor and Members of Parliament among them United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party chairman Johnson Muthama, former Kisii Governor James Ongwae, and Kiminini Member of Parliament (MP) Chris Wamalwa.

Other shortlisted candidates included former Aldai MP Cornelly Serem, former Limuru MP Peter Mungai, former Matungu MP David Were, former Kwale County assembly speaker Sammy Nyamawi Ruwa and John Aruma Ekale.

The statements further indicated that interviews for all the candidates were set to be conducted on Friday, December 30, 2022.

“The interviews will be conducted at the Mini Chamber, First Floor, County Hall, Parliament Buildings on Friday, December 30, 2022,” read the statement in part.

PSC received applications from 171 interested candidates after the position was declared vacant.

Following the interviews, the PSC will recommend a suitable candidate for appointment to the National Assembly and Senate.

Additionally, members of the public were urged to submit any relevant information about the suitability of the shortlisted candidates to the Senate Clerk’s Office by Thursday, December 29, 2022, at 5.00 p.m.

“Members of the public are invited to avail, in writing, by memoranda on oath, any information of interest concerning the suitability of any of the shortlisted applicants to serve as a member of the Parliamentary Service Commission” the statement added.

After the advertisement, interested persons were required to submit their applications online within 14 days from the date of the publication of the advertisement.

The Parliamentary Service Commission gazetted the open position on Friday, October 21, giving directions on how interested candidates would apply.

“The Parliamentary Service Commission, through a re-advertisement carried in the Kenya Gazette on Friday, October 21, 2022, and on the website of Parliament, published an Advertisement for the vacant position of a Male Member of the Parliamentary Service Commission,” the commission stated.

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

