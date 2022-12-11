Uhuru Kenyatta to Resign as Azimio la Umoja Chairman

By Diaspora Messenger 0
Uhuru Kenyatta to Resign as Azimio la Umoja Chairman
Uhuru Kenyatta to Resign as Azimio la Umoja Chairman

Former president Uhuru Kenyatta is set to resign as the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition council chairman. The former Head of State will now concentrate on the peace initiative in the region.

Jubilee Vice-chair David Murathe disclosed that Kenyatta had already taken a back seat in the Azimio affairs after taking the peace leadership mantle.

Murathe said that there would be a formal meeting where Kenyatta would resign adding that Raila Odinga would now take full control of Azimio.
Minutes after being sworn-in as the fifth President of the Republic of Kenya, William Ruto appointed his predecessor Kenyatta as his peace envoy for the Great Lakes Region and the Horn of Africa.

“I have committed that the government of Kenya will support those initiatives that will be chaired by President Kenyatta and I want to thank you Excellency for graciously agreeing to support us and help me in those interventions,” President Ruto said.

Kenyatta has played a crucial role in the recently inked truce between the Ethiopian government and Tigrayan forces.

Related Posts
NEWS

Azimio Coalition Cancels Planned parallel Jamhuri Day…

NEWS

Raila Odinga Call For Mass Action Splits Azimio

NEWS

MPs defy Azimio protests, approve all Ruto PS nominees

NEWS

Uhuru Brokered Deal Between Ruto & Raila To Stop The…

The former President was part of the three arbitrators leading the AU-led peace talks between the Ethiopian government and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front in Pretoria, South Africa, which began on October 25.

Kenyatta is now leading the DRC peace process.

 

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

 

Uhuru Kenyatta to Resign as Azimio la Umoja Chairman

You might also like More from author

- Advertisement -

Comment on the article

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: