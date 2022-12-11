Uhuru Kenyatta to Resign as Azimio la Umoja Chairman

Former president Uhuru Kenyatta is set to resign as the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition council chairman. The former Head of State will now concentrate on the peace initiative in the region.

Jubilee Vice-chair David Murathe disclosed that Kenyatta had already taken a back seat in the Azimio affairs after taking the peace leadership mantle.

Murathe said that there would be a formal meeting where Kenyatta would resign adding that Raila Odinga would now take full control of Azimio.

Minutes after being sworn-in as the fifth President of the Republic of Kenya, William Ruto appointed his predecessor Kenyatta as his peace envoy for the Great Lakes Region and the Horn of Africa.

“I have committed that the government of Kenya will support those initiatives that will be chaired by President Kenyatta and I want to thank you Excellency for graciously agreeing to support us and help me in those interventions,” President Ruto said.

Kenyatta has played a crucial role in the recently inked truce between the Ethiopian government and Tigrayan forces.

The former President was part of the three arbitrators leading the AU-led peace talks between the Ethiopian government and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front in Pretoria, South Africa, which began on October 25.

Kenyatta is now leading the DRC peace process.

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

