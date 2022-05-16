Raila Odinga Announce List Of His Dream Team Cabinet
Azimio La Umoja coalition leader Raila Odinga has announced a list of nominees who will be part of his Cabinet if he ascends into power in the August General Election.
He was speaking on Monday at the Kenyatta International Conference Center (KICC) as he unveiled his presidential running mate.
Here are the leaders Mr. Odinga wants in his cabinet:
1. Kalonzo Musyoka – Chief Cabinet Secretary (To coordinate and supervise government functions)
2. Kenneth Marende – Senate speaker
3. Wycliffe Oparanya – CS Treasury
4. Peter Munya – CS Agriculture and Chair of the Kenya Productive Sector
Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has since delined the Cabinet position offer and announced that he would be running for the Presidency.
By Dennis Musau
Source-https://www.citizen.digital/
