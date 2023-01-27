Death Announcement of Peter Francis Muhia Ndungu Of Brockton Massachusetts

We are deeply saddened to inform you of the passing away of Peter Francis Muhia Ndungu aged 22 years. Peter Muhia was the son of Martin Ndungu Muhia and Martha Wanjiru Kamau.

Peter Ndungu, 22, of Brockton, passed away Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at the Children’s Hospital in Boston after a lengthy illness.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated for the repose of his soul in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 439 West Street, Brockton on Monday, January 30th at 10:30AM. Interment will follow in Melrose Cemetery, Brockton. Calling hours in the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 165 Belmont St., (Rt123) Brockton on Sunday from 2:00-6:00PM.

At this time, Kindly keep the family in prayer.

For any financial support, kindly send donations to:

Cash app: Martha Kamau

617-372-5113

Zelle: Martha Kamau

617 372 5113

Zelle: Martin Ndungu

857-891-6258

*You can also reach Martha and Martin at the above phone numbers.

*For any questions, please call Dan Kurema at 978-985-3685

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

Africa Welfare Association is a pioneer provider of services to it’s Diaspora members in the event of loss of a loved one. We are entrusted with the welfare of the African Diaspora globally.

We are entrusted with the welfare of the African Diaspora globally. AWA was set up in response to the ever-growing demand for services at a critical time. With trusted partners, AWA will offer you benefits wherever you are in the world.

Alleviate stress with AWA

At some point, we have been with a grieving family or friend and come to learn that none of us are ever prepared to leave this world. When the time comes, we shall leave everything including our loved ones behind. With proper planning, you can alleviate the burden of the expense associated with your untimely departure at a time when your family and loved ones are grieving

Death Announcement of Peter Francis Muhia Ndungu Of Brockton Massachusetts

Like this: Like Loading...