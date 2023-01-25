Death Announcement Of Susan W Maina of Des Moines, Washington

It’s with great sadness we regret to inform you, the promotion to the glory of Susan W Maina of Des Moines, Washington. It’s with great sadness we regret to inform you, the promotion to the glory of Susan W Maina of Des Moines, Washington.

Susan was a caregiver who worked among us. Susan passed on 14th January, 2023 after a short illness.

We are planning to send our Mum to her final resting place in Kenya. Our budget is now 30,000 dollars, your financial support, prayers, and presence, will be highly appreciated. Kindly let’s join hands.

Friends and family are meeting at her home- 22800 28th Ave S Apt 305, Des Moines, WA 98198.

Contact/ Zelle Catherine on 206-531-6760

Cashapp Felix Maina on 206-708-9647

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

