Mom Reacts after Kenya Airlift Program Surprised Her with Son’s Scholarship

Margaret Wambui Kange is a happy mother after one of her heaviest burdens she has always carried was taken off her. She’s a mother of three children and has been going through tough moments having to do odd jobs to ensure she puts a meal at their table as well as keeping them in school by herself. This has seen Jeff Muchiri and his two other siblings sent home for school fees countless times but amidst all this they had kept hope alive that someday this situation will change.

Jeff being a bright boy was always a darling to his teachers right from primary school even after he joined secondary school. For this reason, they could let him stay when it was time to go and get school fees since they really wanted to keep him in class.

As her mom confesses, when asked to pay a quarter of his son’s fees and the rest waived, she didn’t even come close to clearing due to their dire situation. Sometimes the headteacher would ask her to pay even two hundred shillings if that what she could afford.

Margaret and her dear son are now grateful to the KENYA Airlift Program for coming through for them at their lowest and rekindling their hope of a better life through a scholarship to Jeff up to his master’s level.

The video above provides more insights on the heart-warming story.

To learn more about this program please visit www.kenyaairliftprogram.com

