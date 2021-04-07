CERTIFIED HOMES GIFTS A SINGLE MOM AND A MAN WITH A PLOT

Certified Homes had promised to gift two plots #Nanyuki during this Easter Holiday.

True to its promise the real estate firm awarded Barbara Kendi and Pattie Ndush with each a free plot located at Favourite Gardens Nanyuki.

Baraka Kendi is a single mother of a boy child and her dream was to have a place to call home. In so doing Certified Homes fulfilled her dream.

On the other hand Pattie Ndush comes from a very humble background in Nyandarua..

Certified Homes Ltd is currently selling;

Favourite Gardens Nanyuki Plots size 50 by 100 at Cash kes 150,000

Rumuruti Gems Investment Plots 1/4 acre ready planted with Hass Avocados, Macadamia and Pawpaws cash kes 499,000

Sukari Heights, Studio, 2 and 3 br plus SQ apartments starting from kes 2.95m

Call/ WhatsApp 0720460413/ 0726 450 450/ 2055039187

