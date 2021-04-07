CERTIFIED HOMES GIFTS A SINGLE MOM AND A MAN WITH A PLOT NEWSEDITORIAL / OTHER NEWS By Diaspora Messenger On Apr 7, 2021 0 Share CERTIFIED HOMES GIFTS A SINGLE MOM AND A MAN WITH A PLOT Your most trusted developer of choice Certified Homes had promised to gift two plots #Nanyuki during this Easter Holiday.- Advertisement -True to its promise the real estate firm awarded Barbara Kendi and Pattie Ndush with each a free plot located at Favourite Gardens Nanyuki.Baraka Kendi is a single mother of a boy child and her dream was to have a place to call home. In so doing Certified Homes fulfilled her dream.On the other hand Pattie Ndush comes from a very humble background in Nyandarua.. More Related StoriesFEATURED STORIES Win Fully Serviced Plot at Nanyuki Favourite Gardens with… FEATURED STORIES Rumuruti Gems Investment plots with Avocados, Pawpaws or… FEATURED STORIES Sukari Heights Ground Breaking-Marks The beginning of Dream… FEATURED STORIES GROUND BREAKING OF SUKARI HEIGHTS Certified Homes Ltd is currently selling;Favourite Gardens Nanyuki Plots size 50 by 100 at Cash kes 150,000Rumuruti Gems Investment Plots 1/4 acre ready planted with Hass Avocados, Macadamia and Pawpaws cash kes 499,000Sukari Heights, Studio, 2 and 3 br plus SQ apartments starting from kes 2.95mCall/ WhatsApp 0720460413/ 0726 450 450/ 2055039187[email protected]www.certifiedhomes.co.ke CERTIFIED HOMES GIFTS A SINGLE MOM AND A MAN WITH A PLOT Like this:Like Loading... 0 Share