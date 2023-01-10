Sakaja Now Ask for Forgiveness Over Tiff With DP Gachagua

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has moved to quell the simmering tension between him and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

The Governor on Tuesday expressed concern that the differences in opinion with the DP had been blown out of proportion.

“I ask Kenyans for forgiveness on this claimed tiff as it is being taken advantage of. I have no problem with my Deputy President,” he said.

The Governor made the comments in an interview with Inooro TV.

He said a section of politicians was using his tiff with the DP to score political points.

“Some politicians are using the situation to gain political muscle. I want to tell them to refrain from getting involved in Nairobi affairs that don’t concern them,” Sakaja added.

He appealed to his supporters to ease attacking the DP and abusing him over the matter saying he believes in constructive criticism.

“I have never insulted anyone including DP Gachagua who is a man and a leader I respect so much. I, therefore, ask my supporters not to participate in the self-claimed tiff,” he said.

The latest moves barely a week after Gachagua asked Matatu operators to stay put and carry on with their operation at the City Centre.

This is despite Sakaja insisting that the CBD must be decongested and Matatus accessing the City must seek an alternative stage out of the city centre.

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

