Jared Otieno: The Man Who Hired Choppers To Pay Dowry

Business man Jared Otieno shocked Kenyans in 2015 when he hired a fleet of helicopters as he went to pay bride price for his then girlfriend Kendi Mwiti.

The Traditional ceremony held in Meru county would be attended by the who is who in the country with the Governors of Meru And Kisumu having been in attendance. It was a show of opulence that Kenyans get used to with regards to Jared Otieno.

According to reports, the business man hired 4 helicopters and 5 Porches and Mercedes Benz vehicles for the ceremony. It is said that Otieno paid Ksh 15 million as bride price for Kendi Mwiti. His wedding would be a greater show of wealth.

The event was held at Windsor Golf and Country Club and was attended by the who is who in the country. The reception for the wedding was taken to another classy establishment on Thika Road, the Safari Park hotel.The two lovebirds were blessed with a son Otieno Junior.

Troubles would soon start following Jared Otieno. He was first arrested in June 2017 on the allegations that he defrauded 2 individuals of Ksh 22 million on the pretext that he could supply them with gold.

Before this case was completed, he was again in trouble for allegedly defrauding a Venezuelan man of Ksh 170 million. In the same year, Jared Otieno was once again in legal trouble in a Ksh 300 million case.

