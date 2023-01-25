Two Burials: Double Tragedy For Prof. George Magoha’s Family

When acclaimed author Joan F. Marques said, “when it rains, it pours…” she might not have had the family of the late former Education Cabinet Secretary Prof. George Albert Omore Magoha in mind, but the phrase has certainly hit home for them – painfully so.

The family of the former CS was already making preparations to bury one of their kin this coming weekend, when the no-nonsense career surgeon also unexpectedly passed away in Nairobi on Tuesday.

Prof. Magoha died at the Nairobi Hospital where he had been taken after collapsing at his home, and efforts to resuscitate him were unsuccesful.

His younger brother, Prof. Richard Nyabera Magoha, passed away on December 6, 2022 in Allen, Texas, United States, with the cause of his death yet to be disclosed by the family.

Matter of factly, Nyabera’s body arrived in Nairobi on Tuesday, shortly after news of the former CS’ passing was made public.

According to an obituary seen by Citizen Digital, Nyabera’s funeral was slated to take place on January 28, 2022 in Siaya County.

“The cortege will leave Agha Khan Funeral Home Kisumu, on Saturday 28th January for a memorial requiem mass at Township Primary School Yala at 10:00 am followed by intermitent at his Umiru home in Yala, Gem, Sub-County,” reads the obituary in part.

It remains unclear whether the family will now postpone Nyabera’s final send-off or whether they will reschedule the interment in order to have the deceased brothers buried on the same day.

Nyabera is survived by his wife, Janet Achieng Magoha, and three children namely; Crystal Magoha, Ashley Magoha and Bernard Magoha, who all reside in the US.

Source-https://www.citizen.digital/

