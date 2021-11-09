NEWSKENYA NEWS

Kenya Government To Consider Corporal Punishment In Schools

By Diaspora Messenger
0

Kenya Government To Consider Corporal Punishment In Schools

Kenya Government To Consider Corporal Punishment In SchoolsEducation Cabinet Secretary George Magoha suggests the government could consider the return of corporal punishment in schools to deal with rising cases of indiscipline.

Magoha spoke at Machakos School on Monday and noted concern over the rising cases of indiscipline in schools.

- Advertisement -

“We are Africans and as such should stop adopting everything that other people are doing,” he said.

Magoha’s sentiments come amid incidents in which property worth millions of shillings have been razed in school fires

Related Posts
NEWS

VIDEO: KCPE Results-List of Top 10 KCPE 2020 candidates

NEWS

block pornographic sites in Kenya-KNEC chairman

“We shall not handle children with kid gloves. Anybody who is caught planning to burn a school building will not go to any other public school in this country. You will go back and we shall ensure that your parents foot the cost of repairing the school. Then we shall charge you in court.”

The Kenyan government banned corporal punishment in schools in 2001 and introduced the Children’s Act which gives children the right to be protected from all forms of abuse.

By Winnie Onyando

Source-https://nairobinews.nation.co.ke/

 

Kenya Government To Consider Corporal Punishment In Schools

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comment on the article

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

%d bloggers like this: