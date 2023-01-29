Dr Joe Onesimus of Trinity Vineyard Church in Chicago shares a series of lessons from the book of Esther. In Esther Chapter 1 we hardly see any good coming out of a party full of drunks.

Esther and Mordecai had compromised their faith in Persia. Mordecai and Esther were living the high life (La Vida Loca) and had even changed their names.

But God’s providence never fails even at our worst moments. In the background details of this book God is preparing an orphaned girl by the name of Esther to step up and be the next queen of Persia and to safe her people from extinction.

Esther Chapter 1- Where could God’s providence be in a drunken party?

In Esther Chapter 1 we hardly see any good coming of of the events at the King Xerxes palace in Susa. The 6 month party seems to be out of control but one thing is for sure.

God’s providence never fails even at our worst moments. God is preparing an orphaned girl (Esther) in the background to be the next queen of Persia. How amazing!

Video by Dr. Joseph Onesimus is the Associate Pastor of Trinity Vineyard and Educator- Elgin Community College.

