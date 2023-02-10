Court Blocks Waititu From Taking Office after Ruto Appointment

A Nairobi court has blocked former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu from taking office following his appointment as a member of the Nairobi Rivers Commission.

This is after the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) and Transparency International Kenya filed a case challenging his appointment.

The ex-governor is now barred from the position pending the determination of the suit challenging his suitability.

Justice Hedwig Ong’udi on Friday blocked Waititu while granting the petition challenging his appointment a chance to be heard.

Waititu and other members were appointed to the commission in December 2022. They were tasked with ridding the rivers of pollutants that have characterised them for decades.

In the case challenging Waititu’s appointment, LSK argued that once an individual is removed from office, they do not qualify for election or appointment into office.

According to citizen.digital, the petitioners claim that Waititu is incompetent for any appointment by the Head of State, either upon the advice of the Attorney General or otherwise on his own motive not only to being a commissioner of the 4th Nairobi Rivers Commission but also to any public office as a state officer indeterminately.

Waititu, who served as the second Governor of Kiambu, was kicked out of office in December 2020 over graft-related charges.

