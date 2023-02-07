Mega Meet and Greet Tour Across Various US Universities

Last weekend The Kenya Airlift Program Business Development Manager, Wilfred Mwiti embarked on a tour across 5 states in the US to meet the program’s students pursuing master’s programs in different universities. The tour will also involve high-level engagement meetings with officials of the respective schools on partnership with the award-winning program.

The meet-and-greet tour kickstarts at the beautiful state of Michigan, the home of cherries, apples, and blueberries, where he will be visiting the Grand Valley State University and Michigan Technological University before heading to South Dakota State University in South Dakota state. After South Dakota, which is deeply Midwestern, he will head down to the Mid-Atlantic regions to Delaware and New Jersey to visit the University of Delaware and Montclair State University, respectively.

Finally, he will be heading Deep South to Alabama, the epicenter of civil rights movements by Martin Luther King, Rosa Lee Parks, among others. Alabama is always a darling to him and it will be a pleasure to be back to his iconic alma mater, The University of Alabama in Huntsville, to see the progress of our students currently enrolled at the school courtesy of The KENYA Airlift Program.

