MP Peter Kaluma To Table Anti-Gay Law To Prohibit Homosexuality In Kenya

Homabay Town MP George Peter Opondo Kaluma has written to the National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula informing him about his intention to table a bill that will prohibit homosexuality and its promotion in the country.https://diasporamessenger.com/2015/05/odm-mp-move-impeachment-motion-dp-ruto/

In his letter, the ODM MP stated that he intends to bring legislation that will criminalize and propose punishment for homosexuals and others involved in unnatural sexual acts.

“I intend to bring a legislation to criminalize and punish homosexuality and other unnatural acts and to further criminalize the promotion of such acts,” the letter read in part.

“We MUST arrest homosexuality, bestiality and those other unnatural acts before the vices destroy our society” Peter Kaluma

Kaluma stated that his legislation will consolidate all existing laws relating to unnatural sexual acts. He says that his proposed law will seek to increase the penalty for those convicted of engaging or promoting homosexuality.

“The proposed law intends to further the provisions of article 45(2) of the constitution of Kenya and to protect the family will not only consolidate all existing laws relating to unnatural sexual acts but also increase the penalty for those convicted of engaging or promoting the acts to imprisonment for life or commensurate sentence,” the communique read further.

Source-https://www.pd.co.ke/

Like this: Like Loading...