No Permission Needed: Ruto Defends Jalango’s Visit to State House

President William Ruto has come to the defense of Langata Member of Parliament Phelix Odiwuor alias Jalango who has faced sharp criticism in recent days from Azimio politicians following his visit to State House last week.

Speaking on Monday, January 13, in Nakuru President Ruto stated that Azimio MPs do not need permission from anyone to work with the Kenya Kwanza government.

“Wakati mwananchi alienda kupiga kura alitupatia ruhusa ya kupanga mambo ya maendeleo na mambo ya kubadilisha Kenya. Hatuhitaji ruhusa ingine kutoka kwa mtu mwingine yeyote kwa sababu kuna watu wamezoea siasa mbaya.

“Kiongozi amechaguliwa na amepewa idhini na wananchi alafu mtu mwingine anaenda kutengeneza barrier, anatengeneza mahali pengine ati lazima sasa kabla haujafanyia wanachi kazi lazima uende uulize mtu flani ruhusa. Hiyo iko wapi katika kabita ya kenya?” Ruto posed.

He went on to add that he would continue meeting with all politicians across the country without anybody’s permission.

“Nitakua na mikutano na viongozi wengine wa county zingine zote bila kuuliza ruhusa mtu yeyote kwa sababu tunapanga kazi tumepatiwa na wananchi wakati walituchagua,” he added.

His sentiments come days after Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga told the eight ODM Members of parliament who met President Ruto at State House to resign and seek a fresh mandate from the electorate.

“These members who have defected from Azimio coalition need to resign from their positions and go,” Raila said on Thursday, February 9 in Machakos.

