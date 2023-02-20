Sudden Loss of Catherine Okech and Mitchell Anyango Of Finland 

It is with deep and profound sadness that we share the sudden loss of Mrs. Catherine Akinyi Okech and her daughter Mitchell Anyango.

Catherine Okech and Mitchell Anyango were mother and sister to Joe Nguka 19yrs, Lauri Johannes 11yrs, Tiana 6yrs and Lola 3yrs.

Catherine and Mitchell were sister and niece to Victor Odhiambo (Eldoret, Kenya), Emma and Christine Oketch (Kisumu, Kenya), Mercy Okech, Noelle, Jude Ombago (Nairobi, Kenya) , Irene and Ronald Aono (Lowell, MA), Ann Okech (Vaanta, Finland)

The deceased Catherine and Mitchell were last seen alive at 04.00am of Saturday 4th doing their daily selling of food in their truck. Apparently after closing the business, it’s suspected that they decided to take a nap in the truck based on the position they were found in sleeping side by side on Thursday 9th.

After the autopsy, it’s been discovered that the cause of death is inhaling carbon monoxide in their sleep. So, it’s possible that they used something that produce carbon monoxide to cook or heat up the truck since it was snowing heavily because the truck had carbon monoxide.

Memorial Service date to be shared later.

Funeral and repatriation of the bodies to Kenya will be shared as soon as they are finalized.

Please put the family in prayers as they go through this difficult time.

For financial support, please send to;

‘Cashapp’

Irene Aono

978-328-4232 ($Aono254)

Ronald Aono

978-305-0346($Ronaldaono)

For Kenya:

All contributions are being directed to:

COOPERATIVE BANK

PAYBILL:400200

ACCOUNT NUMBER :40019796

ACCOUNT NAME: CHRISTINE ALUOCH

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

