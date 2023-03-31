Aden Duale: Uhuru family sent emissaries to Ruto in search of truce

Aden Duale: Uhuru family sent emissaries to Ruto in search of truce

Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale, on Friday, March 31, divulged details of a meeting between President William Ruto and representatives of the Kenyatta family.

During an interview with Spice FM, the long-time ally of Ruto claimed that former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s family sent emissaries to the UDA party leader in search of a truce.

According to the CS, the family sought immunity and asked to be left alone by the government.

“They have sent emissaries that the former President and his family should be left alone. Nobody can guarantee them that. That guarantee given to them should also be given to ordinary Kenyans,” he stated.

Duale added that they advised the President against agreeing to the deal, adding that no one was above the law.

He explained that Ruto insisted on respecting the rule of law in his speeches.

“What advice did we give to the President? The whole plan is to have a handshake with Raila, who will then do the bidding of the Kenyatta family.

“He has been very consistent. The President has been very firm that he will uphold the Constitution,” he stated.

Nonetheless, the CS also hit out at the Kenyatta family, which he claimed had a hand in the ongoing protests organised by the Azimio la Umoja coalition.

Duale alleged that Uhuru’s family was pushing for Raila to get into a handshake with his rival – Ruto pointing to intelligence reports.

He explained that the protests destabilised the government and would affect the country in the long run.

“Outside this, there is the extension of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s hand. I am not speaking as an Agriculture CS. The family was involved in yesterday’s demonstrations,” he stated in reference to being fed intelligence reports.

The CS’s statements could not be substantiated as the Kenyatta family are yet to comment on the matter.

Duales’ statements came days after the family’s farm in Ruiru – Northlands City Project was raided by goons who stole 1,400 sheep and destroyed an unknown number of trees.

Former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga, condemned the incident, accusing several government officials of orchestrating a witch hunt.

Source:https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

Aden Duale: Uhuru family sent emissaries to Ruto in search of truce