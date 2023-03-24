Another Kenyan Diaspora Joseph Kubende Dies In Kenya

Another Kenyan Diapora Joseph Kubende has died in Kenya just few days after businessman Edward Morema and his wife Mong’ina Morema were murdered in Kenya.

Joseph Kubende is a renowned political mobiliser in Bungoma County and he died after a fall from the fourth floor of an apartment in Roysambu area, Nairobi.

Police and other witnesses said Kubende, 42, was alone at the time of his fall on Thursday evening and had landed on his head becoming unconscious.

He was rushed to Jesse Kay Hospital on Lumumba Drive before he was referred to Radiant Hospital in Pangani where he succumbed.

He had come to Nairobi to visit his cousin Justo Misika Wanyama last week and was on his way to the USA where he apparently resides and works, police said.

On Thursday, March 23, Kubende is said to have been at the balcony of GM Apartments alone before he fell off from the fourth floor.

It is not clear what triggered his fall and if it was accidental or he was pushed off, Nairobi police boss Adamson Bungei said.

“We understand he was alone at the time of the incident and we don’t know what happened to lead to his fall. Residents found his body on the ground and rushed him to the hospital,” said Bungei.

He said police are investigating the incident.

Kenyans took to social media to mourn the death of Kubende.

Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa joined Kenyans in eulogising Kubende, who he described as a good friend.

“Rest in Peace my good friend Joseph Kubende. I have just confirmed that the blossoming young man has rested after falling from the 4th floor of an apartment in Roysambu,” said the MP in a social media post.

On Sunday, March 19, the mobiliser, also popularly known for his melodious voice and for composing political tunes, celebrated his birthday with a heartwarming post on his social media

Kubende had conquered the literature field and was an author, drama and music teacher, inspiration speaker and lecturer.

He also served as a literature lecturer at Kigali Institute of Education.

The deceased was an irresistible crowd puller for Bungoma politicians as he would effortlessly make crowds dance and sing.

He was instrumental in propelling former Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati to the seat in 2017.

His efforts paid handsomely as Kubende was offered the job of the county’s protocol director.

Kubende would then switch his allegiance to become the personal assistant to former Devolution CS Eugene Wamalwa.

An autopsy is planned on his body as part of the probe into the incident.

Cases where people fall from highrise buildings have been on the rise in the city. Police attribute some of them to suicide and others accidental.

By CYRUS OMBATI

Source-https://www.the-star.co.ke/

