Police in Kenya are investigating the deaths of a US-based businessman Edward Morema Nyagechi and his wife Mong’ina Morema who were murdered inside their house in Kenya on Tuesday.

Residents of Nyamakoroto village in Kitutu Masaba constituency, Nyamira county are still in shock following the gruesome murder of the couple who were found dead in their house on Tuesday March 21st 2023.

Businessman Edward Morema Nyagechi, 63, a resident in the United States of America, was found lying dead near his garage with deep cuts on his head while his hands and legs were tied with binding wire.

His wife Grace Morema, 60, was later found in the bedroom with deep cuts around her neck and tied up in a similar manner to her husband.

Confirming the incident, Masaba North Deputy Police Commander Robert Ndambiri stated that the duo is believed to have been tortured before being murdered.

“It seems the criminals first captured them, tied their hands then later gagged their mouths so that they could not scream for help. We think they died as a result of excessive bleeding,” he said.

Commander Ndambiri added that they have launched investigations into the matter and have already held in custody two employees, a maid and a farm worker, who will provide information for the probe.

Detectives from the Kisii Police Station arrived at the scene and moved the bodies to Kisii Referral Hospital awaiting a postmortem. Video below by josabra studio

By Citizen Reporter

Source-https://www.citizen.digital/

Edward Morema Nyagechi and his wife ( Grace) tragic death at Nyamakoroto

Shock As Kenyan Diaspora Man Edward Morema And Wife Murdered In Kenya