Anyang’ Nyong’o Asks for Arrest of Protesters who Caused Mayhem in Kisumu

Anyang’ Nyong’o Asks for Arrest of Protesters who Caused Mayhem in Kisumu

Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o on Monday, March 20, called for the immediate arrest of protesters who were causing mayhem in Kisumu.

The governor asked for help from the police after demonstrations in his county got out of hand.

Addressing the press, Nyong’o lamented that what started as a peaceful protest took a turn to the worst as protesters started destroying property.

“This morning, Kisumu residents joined the rest of Kenyans in participating in peaceful demonstrations against the Kenya Kwanza Government.

“The demonstrations were largely peaceful until a few hooligans whose mission is yet to be established, infiltrated the crowd and started destroying property,” Nyong’o lamented.

On the extent of the destruction, Nyong’o stated that a hotel, a bank, Supermarket and a shopping mall within the Central Business District had been destroyed during the protests.

“We appeal to the police to help protect lives and property during public demonstrations,” the governor pleaded with the police.

He further urged Kisumu residents to hand over to the police anyone seen or caught damaging property.

The governor who was elected on an Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) ticket distanced himself from the ugly protests.

“I wish, on behalf of the people of Kisumu, to strongly condemn this cowardly and criminal act.

“As the Governor of this county, I wish to reiterate that we stand for peaceful and orderly picketing with zero attacks on individual or public property and investments,” he stated.

Prof Nyong’o further revealed that there was a possibility that the protesters did not belong to Azimio.

“I appeal to the police to and arrest the culprits but to establish if it could be true that they had been sponsored by some groups or individuals to tarnish the name of Kisumu residents and Azimio La Umoja supporters as violent,” he remarked.

Nyong’o’s statement came at a time when police officers were engaged in running battles with Azimio protesters.

The police arrested a group of protesters and Azimio leaders including National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi and Kilifi Senator Stewart Madzayo.

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

Anyang’ Nyong’o Asks for Arrest of Protesters who Caused Mayhem in Kisumu