Death Announcement Of Sandra Nyauci Wambaa of Pulyallup, WA

By Diaspora Messenger
Death has occurred of Sandra Nyauci Wambaa  (24 years old) in a tragic car accident at Pulyallup, WA. on Saturday March 18th 2023. Sandra was the daughter of Graham Wambaa and Jane Wambaa.

She was a sister to Cynthia Wambaa and Vanessa Wambaa. Granddaughter to Bishop Mark Kariuki of Kenya among many others.

Funeral service will take place on Tuesday March 28, 2023 at New Tacoma Cemeteries Funeral Home located at:
9212 Chambers Creek Td,
W.  Tacoma, WA 98467.

The service will start promptly at 10am at the same venue.

Daily prayers are being held at the Word of Life Ministries, at 7pm. address:

759 S. 45th St. Tacoma, WA. 98418
Financial assistance to give Sandra a memorable farewell are appreciated can be sent to the following:

(206)733-0260 – Perry Kasaika
(253) 203-8118 – Emma Kinyua
(206) 454-0169 – Jane Wambaa
(253)224-5013 – Graham Njau
(253) 224-5184 –

 

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

Death Announcement Of Sandra Nyauci Wambaa of Pulyallup, WA 

