Death has occurred of Sandra Nyauci Wambaa (24 years old) in a tragic car accident at Pulyallup, WA. on Saturday March 18th 2023. Sandra was the daughter of Graham Wambaa and Jane Wambaa.

She was a sister to Cynthia Wambaa and Vanessa Wambaa. Granddaughter to Bishop Mark Kariuki of Kenya among many others.

Funeral service will take place on Tuesday March 28, 2023 at New Tacoma Cemeteries Funeral Home located at:

9212 Chambers Creek Td,

W. Tacoma, WA 98467.

The service will start promptly at 10am at the same venue.

Daily prayers are being held at the Word of Life Ministries, at 7pm. address:

759 S. 45th St. Tacoma, WA. 98418

Financial assistance to give Sandra a memorable farewell are appreciated can be sent to the following:

(206)733-0260 – Perry Kasaika

(253) 203-8118 – Emma Kinyua

(206) 454-0169 – Jane Wambaa

(253)224-5013 – Graham Njau

(253) 224-5184 –

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

Africa Welfare Association is a pioneer provider of services to it’s Diaspora members in the event of loss of a loved one. We are entrusted with the welfare of the African Diaspora globally.

We are entrusted with the welfare of the African Diaspora globally. AWA was set up in response to the ever-growing demand for services at a critical time. With trusted partners, AWA will offer you benefits wherever you are in the world.

Alleviate stress with AWA

At some point, we have been with a grieving family or friend and come to learn that none of us are ever prepared to leave this world. When the time comes, we shall leave everything including our loved ones behind. With proper planning, you can alleviate the burden of the expense associated with your untimely departure at a time when your family and loved ones are grieving

Death Announcement Of Sandra Nyauci Wambaa of Pulyallup, WA