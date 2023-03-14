Evans Kidero Leads 30 Luo Leaders in Joining UDA Party

Former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero on Tuesday led at least 30 Luo Nyanza leaders in joining the United Democratic Alliance party.

The leaders were officially welcomed to the UDA party by secretary general Cleophas Malala.

The move comes a day after the same group of leaders met President William Ruto at State House Nairobi.

Ruto held talks with the group in the meeting that was attended by the ICT CS Eliud Owalo and PS Raymond Omollo.

Kidero who addressed the press on Tuesday said the group that was picking its certificates as UDA members are the real leaders of the Luo Nyanza.

He said those who were absent at the function are not Luo Nyanza leaders.

“We are happy to be here… This is the leadership of Luo Nyanza. Anybody who is not here is not a leader,” Kidero said.

Other leaders who were present at the State House meeting are former governors Jack Ranguma (Kisumu), Okoth Obado (Migori) and former Kisumu Senator Fred Outa.

Also present were former MPs Nicholas Gumbo (Rarieda), Aloo Ogeka (Muhoroni), MP Daima Pollyins (Nyakach), their Rangwe counterpart Martin Ogindo and former nominated Senator Rose Nyamunga.

Former Police spokesman Charles Owino, former Migori MP John Pesa, his Kisumu Town West counterpart Ken Nyagudi and former EALA legislator Clarkson Karan were also present.

Others were former Nairobi Deputy Speaker Ken Obuya, ex-Kisumu Majority leader Sammy Ong’ou, former Alego Usonga MP Otieno Otieno Mak’Onyango, former Kasipul Kabondo MP Silvance Osele and ex-Awendo MP Jack Opiyo.

Kenya Nuclear Regulatory Authority chairman Omondi Anyanga, Lake Victoria South Water Works Development Agency chairman Odoyo Owidi, and a host of aspirants at the August polls were also present.

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

