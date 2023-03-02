Ida Odinga Ask Women to Name Their Children After Her and Raila

Mama Ida Odinga, the wife of Azimio la Umoja leader, Raila Odinga, has asked women in Homa Bay to name their children after her and her husband as a way of keeping her lineage.

Speaking on Wednesday, when she launched of Homa Bay County Sexual and Gender Based Violence policy, Mrs Odinga encouraged women in the county to name their children Ida and Raila.

Mrs Odinga explained that by naming children after the Odinga family the community will be upholding the ODM leader’s legacy.

“It will be a legacy. I am saying this because I love Homa Bay,” Mama Ida said.

She made the remarks after she invited all pregnant women who attended the event to step forward so that she could give them some stipend.

About 15 women in the crowd stepped foward to receive cash from Mama Ida, who asked community members from where the women come from to monitor them before they give birth.

“Watch over them to ensure they deliver safely. But they should also name their children after myself and Raila,” she said.

She gave an option for women who do not want to name their girls after her to name them after Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga.

Mrs Odinga explained that her love for Homa Bay comes from her education background in the county.

Mrs Odinga went to school in Ogande Girls in Homa Bay Sub-county where she is putting up a multi-million library and talent centre.

She encouraged parents from the county to admit their children to the school to benefit from the centre.

“It will be unfortunate if students from other regions are admitted to the school but the ones from the county are locked out,” she said.

Source-https://nairobinews.nation.africa/

