Kenyan Man Who Moved to Germany as Intern is Now News Anchor

Bruce Amani : Citizen TV on Monday, March 6 unveiled new weekly sports show christened Monday Football that ran between 1:30 pm and 2:30 pm.

Apart from the return of Meg Njeri on the TV screens, the show also featured a segment called the Bundesliga Crossover on which Bruce Amani was the centre of attraction.

The former Radio Jambo journalist left the Radio Africa Group-owned station in 2011 to join Deutsche Welle (DW), a German public, state-owned international broadcaster as an intern.

After the 6-month internship program, Amani got an opportunity to join the global media house on a permanent basis and grabbed it with both arms.

In a past interview with DW, Amani revealed what motivated him to become a journalist and the one person he wanted to interview the most.

“It’s something I wanted to do since childhood. I really liked listening to the radio and following various presenters and their work,” he noted.

According to Amani, journalism is like any other job such that a person can only enjoy it if they love it.

“Be creative and assertive to differentiate your work from others. Being a journalist is something that you learn every day while doing the job itself. No one knows everything in the world,” he advised up-and-coming journalists.

When asked about one historical event that he will never forget, Amani indicated that the 2007 post-election chaos in Kenya was the most unforgettable event he ever covered as a journalist.

Amani further highlighted the challenges that journalists often encounter in their line of duty.

“Sometimes you find yourself in the midst of chaos or tragedies and disasters and thus put your life at risk to get information,” he avered.

With him on the Monday Football lineup on Citizen TV, soccer enthusiasts will hope to get the best of Bundesliga football commentary in fluent Swahili.

The segment will be hosted by Mike Okinyi, a veteran sports journalist at the Maalim Juma Road-based media house.

Unfortunately for Amani, his dream of interviewing the Brazilian football legend Pele never came to be as the latter died before the former could meet him.

