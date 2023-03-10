Meet The Optiven’s USA Diaspora Team-Your Representative

“The absolute WORST time to invest in property is LATER”

As of 2020, at least half a million Kenyans were living outside the country, with at least a hundred thousand in the US. Optiven CEO George Wachiuri stated that Optiven being a Kenyan company is deliberate about empowering Kenyans across the African continent, more so to have their own property back home.

With Customer obsession being at the centre of our core values at Optiven, we dedicated a special task force to handle everything USA. Whether you’re a returning investor or a first-time buyer. A Special Optiven Envoy or someone excited to meet with Optiven, we promise specialized attention to each and every one of you.

If you are based in the United States of America, here is an opportunity to learn of the important dates to save for when we shall be paying you a visit.

Meet Fidelis, a successful Property investment advisor at Optiven with over 5 years of experience in the industry. Fidelis is known for her expertise in analyzing market trends and identifying lucrative investment opportunities for her clients.

Over the years, she has gained extensive knowledge in property management, risk assessment, and financial planning.

Fidelis has a reputation for her honest and transparent approach to her clients. She takes the time to understand their unique investment goals and creates tailored investment plans that align with their objectives.

Her clients appreciate her thoroughness, attention to detail, and her ability to communicate complex financial concepts in a way that is easy to understand.

Fidelis has helped numerous clients build successful property portfolios and achieve their financial goals. She is especially passionate about empowering women to take control of their finances and invest in their future.

USA – Fidelis Kariuki:

+254 790 66 77 99

[email protected]

This is George, a seasoned Property advisor at Optiven with over 10 years of experience in the real estate industry. George is known for his analytical skills, in-depth knowledge of the market, and his ability to create customized investment strategies for his clients.

has a reputation for his pragmatic approach to his clients.

He understands that each client has unique investment goals and works diligently to create tailored investment plans that suit their individual needs. His clients appreciate his attention to detail, his excellent communication skills, and his ability to stay on top of the latest market trends.

Over the years, George has helped many clients build successful property portfolios and achieve their financial goals. He is passionate about using his expertise to help his clients make informed investment decisions that will benefit them in the long term.

+254 713 588 899

[email protected]

We shall be in Washington State, Oregon, California, Arizona, Michigan and Ohio from April- June

For any questions, feel free to reach out and get to know your representative.

Optiven has always been committed to creating beautiful, sustainable environments that enrich. This month we’re encouraging you to Imarisha Dada, another amazing CASHBACK campaign. For EVERY KES 300,000 you make towards payment of a project or instalment, we will give you KES 4000 to celebrate a woman!

