Pastor Dorcas Rigathi Recounts Humble Life: I Grew Up in Ghetto

Pastor Dorcas Rigathi, the wife of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has opened up on her humble beginning.

Speaking to a group of women on Tuesday, Pastor Dorcas Rigathi revealed that she grew up in a ghetto.

She said her humble upbringing in the ghetto did not stop her from becoming what she is today: the second lady of Kenya.

She said her journey is a testament that any Kenyan woman can rise to the top regardless of her upbringing and even her level of education.

“I am a woman in government right now. I came from a ghetto. I was raised in a ghetto in Kenya and that has not stopped me from rising to the second lady in the republic. We need to start seeing women in a higher capacity and as an intellectual who is able to do many things,” she said.

Pastor Dorcas said women should be helped in bettering their lives by ensuring that they have access to credit and also providing avenues in which they can acquire informal education.

“Some women have not gone to school, but that does not mean she is not educated. Informal learning is another way of getting an education. Telling someone you need a degree, you need master’s while this woman has been working on her farm, she knows how to grow her crops, What she needs is access to credit and market to change her life,” she said.

