The Passing Away of Anne Achieng Sedda Confer: Funeral Details

We are saddened to announce the death of Anne Achieng Sedda Confer (Kadogo) of Silver Spring, Maryland. Anne died on Thursday April 10, 2025, through a tragic road accident in San Diego, California.

Please, keep the family in your prayers as they come to terms with this tragedy and mourn the loss of their mom, sister, grandma, and aunt.

Funeral Arrangements

Friday May 2, 2025- Church Memorial Service

Order of Events: Viewing: 4:00-5:00 Pm EST

Funeral Service: 5:00-7:00 PM EST

Repast: 7:00-9:00P EST

Venue: Hyattsville Mennonite Church

4217 East-West Highway

Hyattsville MD 20782.

Burial: Saturday May 10th, 2025.

Kisumu Kenya.

The family seeks your support towards the funeral costs. Kindly, send your donations via:

CashApp: Charles Yier: 573-529-9727

Zelle: 917-882-7317 Doreen Wells

Venmo: @ven0507 Doreen Wells

PayPal: mamokey@gmail.com Phone: 410-370-2455 Margaret Odhiambo

WhatsApp Group: https://chat.whatsapp.com/JlXrBJUrtxs9BhGdlgRfjH

Gofund me: https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-anne-confers-family-in-their-time-of-need

Thank you for your support. May God bless.

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

