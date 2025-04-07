It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Vivianne Onyango, who tragically departed on April 04, 2025 in Lowell, MA.

She was mother to Mykah Frank, sister to both Tricia Onyango and Zoey Magunga, and the daughter to Irene Magunga & Kennedy Aora.

- Advertisement -

Community prayers, funeral and other arrangements shall be announced later.

Prayers will be held daily from 6PM-8PM at 300 Brookside Dr. #F, Andover, MA 01810, all are welcome.

For more information, please contact;

Irene Magunga (617) 631-3223

- Advertisement -

Ecclesiastes 12:7:

“Then the dust will return to the ground it came from, and the spirit will return to God who gave it.” In

Africa Welfare Association is a pioneer provider of services to it’s Diaspora members in the event of loss of a loved one. We are entrusted with the welfare of the African Diaspora globally. We are entrusted with the welfare of the African Diaspora globally. AWA was set up in response to the ever-growing demand for services at a critical time. With trusted partners, AWA will offer you benefits wherever you are in the world. Alleviate stress with AWA At some point, we have been with a grieving family or friend and come to learn that none of us are ever prepared to leave this world. When the time comes, we shall leave everything including our loved ones behind.

Tragic Passing Away of Vivianne Onyango in Lowell Massachusetts