Raila’s Aide Silas Jakakimba Officially Dumps The Azimio Leader

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga’s close aide Silas Jakakimba has parted ways with him days after he was insulted by Winnie Odinga.

Jakakimba in a letter on Friday, March 17 stated that he would no longer serve as an advisor in the Raila Odinga secretariat.

“I take this opportunity to inform you that I have taken the liberty to formally take time off the Advisory Role at the Raila Odinga Secretariat effective immediately,” read part of the letter.

Jakakimba thanked the former Prime Minister for giving him the chance to work under him since 2004.

“You gave me an opportunity to serve as your Parliamentary Personal Assistant (2007), Personal Assistant to The Prime Minister (Coalition Government) and since November 25., 2015 – as Advisor.

“Out of this relationship, I confess that I know no other living human being on the African continent, that comes close to you as the first among equals on the quest for a freer and prosperous continent, outside Nelson R. Mandela,” said Jakakimba.

He further wished the ODM leader a healthy and long life noting that he would hold gratitude and high respect for him.

“With so much gratitude and honour, Jakom, receive the assurances of my Highest Respect and consideration and, prayers for your continued good health and a long, happy life,” he added.

Jakakimba on Monday claimed that Raila’s daughter Winnie insulted him over a photo he had taken with President William Ruto.

“Winnie Odinga used F’Word on me last night for what she terms betrayal in lieu of my cover photo. What she fails to appreciate: We respect Jakom (Raila) -done half the Yrs of my Life and him & if she cares to know, we’ve had to hard-furnace via invisible sacrifices to that cadre of loyalty,” he tweeted.

By Ezra Nyakundi

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

