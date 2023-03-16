UK Company Honours Kenyan Man Sule Kangangi Killed in US

Factor Bikes, based in the United Kingdom, launched a limited Ksh908, 900 (€6,599) Ostro Gravel bike in honour of the late cyclist Suleiman ‘Sule’ Kangangi in liaison with Team Amani

The limited edition Team Amani-edition Ostro is engraved with the words “Captain, Friend, Brother, Sule” on the top tube in honour of the cyclist.

Additionally, 10 per cent of the proceeds will be used to fund and someday create the Amani house- a permanent home for the team and young cyclists in Kenya’s Rift Valley.

This house will be called Home of Champions to be located in Iten, famous for being one of the best training grounds for athletes providing them with extensive cardiovascular capacities.

The deceased passed away in a high-speed crash during the August 2022 Vermon Overlans while participating in the 95-kilometre gravel race.

In September 2022, friends, fans, and family raised Ksh8.1 million for the cyclist through a Go Fund Me fundraiser. The amount surpassed the Ksh4.8 million target.

“His dream of bringing East African cycling to the world was becoming a concrete reality these last few weeks as he had the opportunity to race in the US for the first time,” Paul Martens, who created the fundraiser stated.

Sule served as the Captain of Team Amani, leading them through cycling expeditions in the country and beyond.

“At his funeral, the team got together and decided what we were going to do. Do we bury this dream with him or do we continue on? And the resounding message not just from the team members but everyone in the organisation was that we should continue on. So that is the mantra now,” noted Team Amani co-founder Mikel Delagrange.

Notably, the cyclist of one of Rachel Ruto’s cycling partners. She mourned him as a champion while lauding his efforts in revolutionising the industry placing Kenyan cyclists on the map.

Also in honour of the cyclist, Australian athlete Lachlan Morton cycled 867 kilometres with aim of remembering and raising funds for Sule’s family.

Meanwhile, Factor Bikes focuses on innovation, speed, and performance using advanced engineering in the world of motorsport and aviation.

The UK company sponsored Team Amani in 2022 by offering their bikes for races across Africa.

By MAUREEN NJERI

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

