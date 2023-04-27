Help Kenyan Diaspora Lucresia Chao Randolph to Fight Breast Cancer

A Kenyan Diaspora Lucresia Chao Randolph is in need of help as she fight breast cancer. Lucresia’s friends, Mkawasi Mcharo Hall and Shante Hill are organizing a fundraiser to help her meet her medical needs and also help her to keep her home so as not to become homeless.

Here below is her story, kindly click the GoFundme link at the end and give whatever you can. No amount is too small or big.

That day, Chao (Lucresia Chao Randolph) lifted a patient and felt the excruciating pain cut through her lower back and pelvic area. A little terror ran through her mind and she quickly fought it off. She needed to complete her new nursing probation at Johns Hopkins, at least then she would be assured of medical cover in case of anything. But that wasn’t to be. Her worst fears were about to come true. You see, Chao had been in remission for 5 years, having been first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2017.

“Sometime in August of 2022, I started experiencing some unexplained pain in my lower back. I consulted my PCP and he suggested PT/OT which I did but still there was no change in status. Eventually, I insisted on having an MRI done, which showed I had some cancerous lesions on my left/right hip bones and my lower back bones. More tests followed which now confirmed that the breast cancer cells had returned and metastasized to the bone.

“By this time, I was in excruciating pain and discomfort that had become sporadic, forcing me to cut down my hours at work. So far, I have struggled to maintain my financial obligations. However, since starting chemo and radiation in January 2023, my health has succumbed to the effects of the chemo medications and I have to be ambulated with a wheelchair. I’m now fully at home and unable to work.”

5 Years of Amazing Grace

For the next 5 yrs, Chao (as she’s well known to people close to her) in her passion for caring, worked in various nursing fields as an Adult and Pediatric Home Health Care Nurse to Psychiatric Nurse at an community outreach program to Travel Nurse and finally as a Neuroscience Nurse at Johns Hopkins Bay view Medical Center in Maryland. Chao continues her fight to survive this terrible illness the second time around. Please let’s all put our efforts and prayers together to give Chao a reason to smile again despite her daily living challenges.

Mama Chao

I know Chao as one of the most joyful, optimistic and trusting people you’ll ever meet. She’s is always cracking a joke, decorating and designing, just adding color to life. You should see her home! You’d think a rainbow missed its target and landed in that house. Chao has no room for gloom. Most of all, she is a nurturer. As a single parent, she has raised a daughter and son and two grandchildren. She keeps them all together. A happy home makes for a happy neighborhood and a healthy society. We want Chao to keep her home as she gets back into this battlefield.

To those who give much and care for others without ever complaining, a time comes when they must allow us to give them the help they need.

Our friend Chao

Chao is actively working to secure medical options that give her access to affordable cancer care. This care also includes helping her keep her home so she and her family do not become homeless and add to mental anguish and delayed care. We are targeting to raise $25,000 to enable Chao to meet her daily medical and personal expenses. The healthcare industry can be a challenge when cancer hits, even for those who have given their all to it. But we cannot sit by and cry. We do something. We believe this target is possible, and that our friend will go back to doing the work she loves.

Click to help: https://www.gofundme.com/f/chaos-breast-cancer-fund

Video courtesy/Faith Mwaura-HOPE HUB

