By Diaspora Messenger

Sad Christmas Day as father kills son while reversing car

Sad Christmas Day as father kills son while reversing carA two-year-old boy has died after being run over by his own father on Christmas Day.

The tragic accident occurred in Ribeira de Frades near the Portuguese university city of Coimbra.

He was rushed to hospital after the alarm was sounded around 3.30pm on Wednesday but died of his injuries.

Local paper As Beiras said the family lived in France but had returned to spend Christmas with relatives.

The boy’s dad was reportedly reversing when he accidentally hit the youngster.

He died in Coimbra Paediatric Hospital’s A&E after being rushed there following initial attempts to revive him at the scene.

The family tragedy happened just a day after a 60-year-old woman was killed by her own brother in almost identical circumstances in the parish of Guidoes near the city of Trofa in northern Portugal.

She was also hit while her relative was reversing, around 6pm on Christmas Eve, and died after being trapped against a wall.

The victim has been named locally as Fernanda Maia.

Her brother, who has not been named, told police he had just finished a traditional family visit to wish relatives a Merry Christmas.

Local reports said he was breath-tested after the accident but told traffic officers he thought the automatic car he was driving could have a “technical” problem because it began moving backwards without him realising.

The results of the breath test have not been made public.

By Babu Tendu

Source-standardmedia.co.ke

