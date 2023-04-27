Televangelist Pastor Ezekiel Odero Arrested, Church Closed

Popular New Life Prayer Centre and Church Televangelist Ezekiel Odero has been arrested.

The pastor was arrested Thursday morning over allegations of indoctrination of his faithful.

Nairobi Leo has also learnt that his church has been indefinitely closed.

Coast Regional Commissioner Rhodah Onyancha has confirmed the arrest.

She said he was arrested in Makueni, Kilifi county.

“This morning we have arrested Pastor Ezekiel Odero at Makueni in Kilifi county on allegations of deaths that have been occurring at his premises. We have taken action to close down the prayer centre,” Onyancha said.

“We are urging the public that the prayer centre has been closed down. We will give updates as we continue with investigations.”

The religious leader is currently being held at Coast Regional Directors.

The arrest comes a day after he was grilled for hours on Wednesday over his church engaging in cultism.

Pastor Ezekiel was questioned over alleged deaths in his church.

He denied the indoctrination accusations presented against him during the grilling.

The arrest comes even as the probe continues into the Kilifi cult linked to Pastor Paul Mackenzie of Good News International Church.

At the time of going to the press, 98 bodies had been exhumed from his Shakahola forest land.

Detectives have pitched tents in the forest in a bid to exhume all bodies that were illegally buried.

Post-mortem for the already exhumed bodies will begin Friday, April 28.

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

