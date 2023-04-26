MCA Rober Alai Threatens Uhuru’s Jubilee Party, Ask them to leave

Kileleshwa MCA Robert Alai has asked the Jubilee Party to relocate its headquarters from Dik Dik Gardens in Kileleshwa, Nairobi County.

In a statement via Twitter, on Wednesday, April 26, Alai stated that he would take action to ensure that the former ruling party does not trouble residents of Dik Dik Gardens.

“I ask the Jubilee Party to leave the quiet Dik Dik gardens in Kileleshwa neighborhood. Failure to which we will be forced to take action to ensure that they are not a nuisance anymore to the residents of Dik Dik gardens in Kileleshwa. OCS Kileleshwa, kindly know that residential areas are not for political thuggery,” he stated.

This comes after supporters of Jubilee acting Secretary General Kanini Kega and Jeremiah Kioni clashed at the party headquarters.

Kioni’s supporters were trying to make entry into the party offices but were denied by those supporting Kega. Police officers were forced to lob tear gas canisters to disperse the two factions.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta also arrived at the party headquarters and asked those who want to leave the party to do in peace.

“Those who want to leave Jubilee Party should do so in peace. We don’t have a fight with anyone, we are protecting our party,” he stated.

