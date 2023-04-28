President Ruto Appoints Francis Ogolla as Chief of Defence Forces

President William Ruto on Friday, April 28, promoted Lieutenant General Francis Omondi Ogolla to General and serve as the Chief of the Defence Forces.

Ogolla takes over the position from Robert Kibochi who retires after 44 years.

“His Excellency Dr. William Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya, and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, pursuant to Section 9 (2). (a) of the Kenya Defence Forces Act, has today promoted Lieutenant General Francis Omondi Ogolla to the rank of General and appointed him Chief of the Defence Forces (CDF).

“General Francis Omondi Ogolla replaces General Robert Kariuki Kibochi whose term of service has honorably come to an end after 44 years of an illustrious military career,” read the statement in part.

Ogolla will be deputised by Lieutenant General Jonah Mwangi who assumed the role of Vice Chief of the Defence Forces (VCDF) previously held by Ogolla.

Ruto also promoted Major General Said Farah to take over Mwangi’s job as the Vice Chancellor of the National Defence University, Kenya.

The changes were made by the President on the advice of the Defence Council chaired by Aden Duale, the Cabinet Secretary for Defence.

Other Promotions & Appointments

Major General David Kimaiyo Tarus was named the deputy Commander Kenya Army while Major General William Karisa Shume will serve as the General Officer of Border Security Command (GOC BSC).

Brigadier David Kipkemboi Keter was promoted to Major General and appointed Assistant Chief of the Defence Forces Personnel and Logistics (ACDF P&L) while Brigadier Stephen James Mutuku was promoted to Major General and appointed Senior Directing Staff (Army) National Defence College.

Brigadier John Maison Nkoimo, on the other hand, rose to the position of Major General and was appointed Commandant of the Joint Command Staff College (JCSC) while Brigadier Abdulkadier Mohammed Buhe was promoted to Major General and appointed Director of Military Intelligence (DMI).

Ruto promoted Brigadier Paul Owour Otieno to Major General and appointed him Managing Director Kenya Shipyards Limited and Colonel Anthony Rotich was promoted to Brigadier and appointed Commander of the Military Intelligence Corps.

Finally, Colonel Alfred Mwihuri Gitonga was promoted to Brigadier and appointed Director National Military Coordination Center.

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

President Ruto Appoints Francis Ogolla as Chief of Defence Forces