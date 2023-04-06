Rigathi Gachagua forewarns he will not be part of Handshake

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has warned that he will not be a party to any arrangements that will result in a Handshake between President William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Gachagua who was speaking during the Oil Consecration Ceremony at AIPCA Church on Thursday in Kiambu said he will not allow people to destroy the government they worked hard to build.

He told off Raila for saying he is not interested in shaking his hands saying he too has never had such an intention.

“I am not a hardliner, I am just saying what my bosses want my people do not want a handshake – or do you? He said the other day that he does not want to shake my hand, do I look like I would accept his greeting (wuuwuuu) Even if there is a handshake,” Gachagua said.

Gachagua at the same time told off his critics saying he was simply doing his job.

He noted that he was employed by Kenayns to protect William Ruto, a job he said he will deliver considering he is paid to do so.

He asked the opposition to stop issuing threats adding that they can proceed with their protests if they want.

“Let them have discussions. They reached a dead end and asked the President for an exit strategy and the president told them to go to parliament. The President called us and told us the same and we said fine,” Gachagua said.

“The president said to go and discuss in parliament in accordance with the constitution and the law. They are threatening to go to the streets, No problem. The streets are there, they have not gone anywhere. We are there, we have not gone anywhere.”

Gachagua maintained that they will not allow the people’s properties to be destroyed in case protests resume.

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

