UDA New Strategy to End Raila’s Influence In Nyanza

The United Democratic Movement (UDA) Party on Wednesday, April 5, embarked on a strategy of re-establishing its presence in Nyanza.

In a statement made by UDA Secretary-General Cleophas Malala, the party agreed to use key leaders from Nyanza as key pointmen in the region. Most of the leaders recently decamped to the ruling party after departing from the Azimio la Umoja Coalition.

Malala, who met a host of leaders from the Nyanza, noted that UDA was in the process of strengthening its foothold in what he termed as a new frontier.

“This morning, I had an early morning with the Hon. Dr. Evans Kidero, Hon. Martin Ong’indo and Hon. Odoyo Owidi to discuss among other issues, UDA’s strategic entry into Homabay County and Luo Nyanza Region,” Malala noted.

Malala further revealed that President William Ruto’s party was intentionally seeking ways to create a long-standing relationship with the people of Nyanza.

“Strengthening the party’s foothold into new frontiers remains key,” Malala expressed his confidence in establishing a strong presence in Nyanza.

Kidero confirmed that the meeting was aimed at ensuring that UDA gets to mobilise as much local support as possible.

“I held fruitful discussions with UDA Secretary General Hon Cleophas Malala to discuss the party grassroots invigoration,” Kidero reiterated.

Similarly, Interior Principle Secretary Dr Raymond Omollo met Luo elders on March 29, 2023, to craft a new political pathway for the people of Nyanza.

“You may not control the lake but you can guide the rivers that feed it,” Omollo stated in reference to UDA efforts in the region.

The invigorated effort by UDA Party is largely seen by political pundit, Martin Andati, as a means to an end.

Speaking to Kenyans.co.ke, Andati noted that while it will not be easy for Ruto to gain significant inroads into Nyanza, the effort made by his party shows that he was willing to accommodate those who hardly voted for him.

“It all works in favour of the President who is trying as much as possible to show that he is not divisive.

“If anything, the people of Nyanza have never had a major issue with Ruto as a person. Equally, Ruto loves the people of Nyanza who he considers his brothers and sister,” Andati explained.

By MARK OBAR

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

