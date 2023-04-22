Uganda Ghetto Kids Get Golden Buzzer at Britain Got Talent Auditions

Ugandan dance group Ghetto Kids has made history after getting a golden buzzer at the 2023 British has got talent auditions.

Following the milestone, the group became a subject of discussion online, with netizens appreciating their immense talent and unique craft.

In this article, we review the group’s journey, highlighting some of the major milestones:

Who are Ghetto Kids?

The group is made up of around 30 kids rescued from the streets and slums of Kampala and those from less fortunate families in the city.

The dance group was founded in 2013 by Kawuma Dauda. The main aim of the group was to improve the living standards of the kids and empower them through dance music and drama.

“For us, “Ghetto” is not an insult or a street fashion, the ghetto of Kampala is our roots and we think you all appreciate the importance of being fully connected to your roots,” the group said at a past interview.

Ghetto Kids Breakthrough

The group’s major breakthrough came in 2014 after they featured in Eddy Kenzo’s ‘Sitya Loss’ viral hit.

The video which has since got over 50 million views on YouTube introduced Ghetto Kids to the world and made them a darling of many, thanks to their amazing dance moves.

Riding on the success that came with ‘Sitya Loss’, the group ventured into online dance challenges and produced clips that went viral and caught the attention of global stars.

In 2017, American rapper, French Montana invited the group to the United States to feature in his ‘Unforgettable’ video, however, due to a lack of finances, they were unable to avail themselves.

Determined to have them on the video, French Montana travelled to Kampala and together they shot the video at Makindye Spire – an informal settlement in the city.

The video has been watched over 1.5 billion times on YouTube.

Their work has also received recognition from Janet Jackson and Diamond Platnumz among others. On YouTube, the group has amassed millions of views and received the Silver plaque for surpassing the 100,000 subscribers mark.

Ghetto Kids at Britain has got Talent

On 17 April 2023, the group made their appearance at the British has got Talent auditions and made history by getting a golden buzzer in the middle of their presentation.

Wowed by the group’s presentation, Judge Bruno Tonioli could not hold his joy and decided to give them a golden buzzer.

“This is an audition we are going to remember. And it was brilliant. That’s what the show is all about. That’s what the golden buzzer is all about…Normally, the golden buzzer is pressed afterwards. He gave you the Golden Buzzer and you performed with confetti. It was magical,” Simon Cowell, one of the judges lauded the group.

With the golden buzzer, the group received automatic qualification for Britain has Got Talent live semi-finals set to be held in the coming days.

