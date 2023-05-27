Culture Shocks: Lessly Khayanga’s Experience Of Studying In US

Lessly Khayanga Amwikato was born and raised in Western Kenya. She attended primary schools here in Kenya and upon completion, joined Eregi Girls High School in Ikolomani South near Maragoli town.

The young and promising Lessly schooled at Eregi Girls for a year when an opportunity to continue with her education in the United States arose.

“I attended Eregi Girls High School for year and I am so grateful for the memories and support I got from that institution and how that prepared me for my next adventure here in the United States,” the 23-year-old gleefully says.

The scholarship, Lessly says, was paying for her entire education in the U.S, as long as she continues performing well in her academics and getting involved in other extracurricular activities in school.

Culture shocks

And just like any other person in a foreign country, Lessly was met with culture shocks.

“There were lot of culture shocks and trust me I still experience them until today. One of the biggest culture shock that I experienced was adjusting to food and dressing,” Lessly says.

Lessly studied two courses at Principia College in Illinois; Economics and Global Studies. At first, she says she had a challenge balancing her academics together with extracurricular activities like sports and part-time work.

“But I am grateful for my family, friends and mentors who were there for me throughout this process and made it possible for me to be successful.”

In the end, Lessly graduated with honours, soething she says “was a milestone in my life”.

“This is something that I have been looking forward to since I was kid and I am grateful to have done it finally. I graduated with honors which is something that I had worked for and I am so proud of this amazing accomplishment. I also got 4 awards which has inspired me to keep working harder in my future adventures which is unknown at the moment,” an excited Lessly say.

With regards to future plans, Lessly says she intends to pursue a Masters in International Development and work for her favourite organisation – the United Nations (UN).

With the UN, she hopes to get a platform that will position her to help across the world access opportunities that they deserve within there communities.

