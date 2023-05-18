German Embassy in Nairobi warns Kenyan job seekers.

Barely a week after signing a historical deal with President William Ruto’s administration, the German government Thursday, May 18, shared its frustrations over an explosion of online job scammers.

The German government admitted that online scammers had significantly exasperated the diplomats who were working on ensuring that skilled Kenyans get jobs in the European nation.

Through its Embassy in Nairobi, Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s administration warned Kenyans to be aware of cons who were out to swindle unsuspecting professionals.

“For some time now, there have been unofficial and illegitimate websites that claim to be able to post jobs in Germany. This is a scam,” German Embassy in Nairobi warned Kenyan job seekers.

The German Mission to Kenya also outlined the right procedures for local professionals to pursue in order to secure well-paying jobs in Europe.

“Apply for jobs only through official portals of the German government or at the German embassy in Nairobi,” Germany Embassy explained.

On May 8, Kenya and Germany signed an agreement that could see thousands of Kenyans move to Germany to work. The agreement is part of a broader effort by Germany to address its labor shortage.

The agreement will allow Kenyans with the necessary skills and qualifications to apply for work visas in Germany. Kenyans who are granted visas will work in a variety of sectors, including healthcare, construction, and manufacturing.

The agreement is expected to benefit both Kenya and Germany. For Kenya, the deal will provide a new source of employment for its jobless graduates.

The pact is still in its early stages, and it is not yet clear how many Kenyans will qualify to work in Germany.

However, the Kenya Kwanza administration noted the agreement is a positive step for both countries and it is expected to have a significant impact on the Kenyan economy.

Online Jobs Scams in Kenya

Kenyan National Police Service observed that online job scams are a growing problem in Kenya. Scammers use a variety of methods to target job seekers, including posting fake job ads on legitimate websites and social media platforms and sending phishing emails that appear to be from legitimate companies.

Other criminal approaches include contacting job seekers directly through social media or email. Scammers often offer high-paying jobs with little or no experience required.

They may also promise benefits such as travel, housing, and training. However, once you have been hired, the scammers will ask a job seeker to pay for things like uniforms, equipment, or training.

They may also ask a job seeker to provide personal information such as your bank account number or credit card number.

Once job seekers have provided this information, the scammers will use it to steal money or identity. They may also use a job seeker’s personal information to commit other crimes.

Digital Protection Against Scammers

If you are considering applying for a job online, there are a few things you can do to protect yourself from scams:

Only apply for jobs that you have found through legitimate channels.

Be suspicious of any job that offers a high salary with little or no experience required.

Do not provide any personal information until you have verified the identity of the employer.

Never pay any money to apply for a job.

If you think you have been the victim of an online job scam, you should report it to the police. You should also contact the financial institution that issued your bank card or credit card.

