Muigai wa Njoroge and his two wives prove polygamy works.

Gachagua attends gospel artist Muigai Wa Njoroge’s star-studded Event: Musician Muigai wa Njoroge celebrated 25 years in the music on April 30 at the Thika Stadium.

The star-studded event was graced by several politicians, among them Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, MPs Sabina Chege, Ndindi Nyoro, and musicians Samidoh and Karangu wa Muraya, just to mention but a few.

Muigai was accompanied by his gorgeous wives, Njeri and Queen Stacey, who made fashion statements.

Njeri wore a long white custom-made dress with a touch of gold accentuating her figure, while her co-wife Satcey wore a long mauve satin one-shoulder dress.

The beautiful co-wives were all glammed up and wore the same ombre lipstick with popping eye shadow. They sat next to each other during the event. On the other hand, their husband wore a blue suit and white shirt with different patterns. The three had their rings intact on their fingers. Photos from the event were shared online by several guests who attended Muigai’s event, including the deputy president.

Netizens were mesmerised by Muigai’s supportive wives and reacting to their photos; below are the comments:

Hellen Sam said: “Wow! The family looks nice.”

Chukz Kiks said: “Great picture ❤️.”

Hannah Muiruri said: “I cannot fathom.”

Queen Bancy said: “I love it…pesa ni tamu. The two are happy.”

Ruth Muthoni Washiori said: “They look good.”

Source: https://www.tuko.co.ke

Muigai Wa Njoroge is a Kenyan musician who sings in vernacular ‘Kikuyu’. Muigai is prevalently notable as ‘Kigutha’ because of his hit tune ‘Kigutha’. Njoroge is said to be a previous Mungiki senior however he left the association and got saved.

It is public knowledge that Muigai wa Njoroge has two wives. The two women are Njeri Muigai and Queen Stacey. What people do not know about Muigai’s misunderstood polygamy relationship is that he has more than six children from his relationships. A photo of Muigai wa Njoroge having a great time with his two wives at a charity function went viral after Kenyans discussed it in various social media platforms. The photo’s caption read: My whole world in one picture.

Muigai wa Njoroge and his two wives prove polygamy works.