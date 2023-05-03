Raila Odinga and Martha Karua’s Security Withdrawn – ODM

The Orange Democratic Movement Party (ODM) has claimed that the Kenya Kwanza government has withdrawn #Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga and #Narc Kenya Party leader Martha Karua’s #security detail.

In a statement on Tuesday, May 2, ODM claimed that the government has also withdrawn the security detail of Azimio la Umoja elected leaders.

“The Ruto government has ordered the immediate withdrawal of security details of PL Raila Odinga, Martha Karua, and SK Musyoka together with those of other elected leaders in Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition,” ODM tweeted.

Karua in a press briefing at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Foundation in Nairobi confirmed the security withdrawal adding that the move is against the constitution.

“Last night Azimio leaders including former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka had their security withdrawn.

“This is significant because those two offices are guaranteed security by an act of Parliament, it is not gratuitous so this is illegal. All members of parliament from Azimio who actively support this course had also their security withdrawn,” Karua claimed.

She also announced that the opposition coalition would resume anti-government protests on Thursday, May 4, 2023.

“We are marching on, tomorrow we will take a break strategize and recharge, our protests will resume on Thursday 4th May,” she added.

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

