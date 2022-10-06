Chaos erupted in the National Assembly on the afternoon of Thursday, October 6, after a fight broke out between the members of Azimio la Umoja and Kenya Kwanza.

Both parties fought for the mace shortly after speaker, Moses Wetangula, declared Kenya Kwanza as the majority in the house.

Wetangula first attempted to calm down the differing politicians before he adjourned the House to Tuesday, October 11 at 2:30 pm.

The sergeant at arms and other security personnel later rushed to protect the speaker as the crowds closed in on him.

While walking out of the House, Wetangula was attacked by members of the Azimio party who hurled insults and further accused him of favouring Kenya Kwanza.

“Order Honourable members, this house will stand adjourned until Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at 2:30 p.m,” announced Wetangular amid jeers.

The mace is regarded as the overarching symbol of the authority and dignity of the House as well as the Speaker presiding over the House.

Prior, the speaker declared Kenya Kwanza as the majority members of the house with 179 Members against that of Azimio la Umoja which stands at 157 Members.

He further justified his conclusion citing article 108 of the Constitution which states that the Leader of the Majority Party will be the leader of the largest party or coalition of parties.

“That, with the 14 Members, the membership of the Kenya Kwanza Coalition stands at 179 Members while the membership of the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party stands at 157 Members,” stated the speaker.

Following the ruling, Kikuyu, MP Kimani Ichungwah will be the Leader of the Majority and will be deputised by his Kilifi North counterpart Owen Baya.

Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi will be the Leader of the Minority side and will be deputised by Kathiani lawmaker Robert Mbui.

By DERRICK OKUBASU

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

VIDEO: Chaos as Kenya Kwanza, Azimio Fight in Parliament After Wetangula’s Ruling