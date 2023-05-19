Ruto Makes New Appointments, Revoked Appointment of Uhuru’s Brother-in-Law

President William Ruto has made fresh appointments in his government that have seen several Kenyans appointed to be board chairpersons of various State corporations and agencies.

In a separate story below, Ruto, through Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndung'u, revoked the appointment of Victor Pratt, brother-in-law to former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

In a Gazette Notice dated May 19, 2023, seen by Nairobi Leo, the President has appointed Gilbert Maluki to be the Chairperson of the National Irrigation Authority Board, for a period of three years, with effect from May 19, 2023.

At the same time, the appointment of Eng. Joshua Toro, who was serving in the position, is revoked.

Kelvin Lunani has been named the Chairperson of the Kenya Yearbook Editorial Board, for a period of three (3) years, with effect from May 19, 2023.

John Imoite has been appointed the Chairperson of the Board of Directors of Lake Victoria North Works Development Agency.

His appointment is with effect from May 19, 2023, up to August 76, 2023.

Ruto has also appointed Petronilla Were and Abraham Cheruiyot as members of the Board of Directors of Lake Victoria North Water Works Development Agency.

The appointment takes effect from May 19, 2023, up to October 5, 2024.

The Head of State has also named Butichi Khamisi and Daniel O. Achach as members of the Board of Directors of Lake Victoria North Water Works Development Agency. They will serve from May 19, 2023, to July 4, 2023.

Treasury CS Fires Uhuru’s Brother-in-Law From Retirement Benefits Authority

President William Ruto, through Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndung’u, on Friday, May 19, revoked the appointment of Victor Pratt, brother-in-law to former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

In a statement, the CS also revoked the appointment of Reuben Ndegwa while reshuffling the Board of Directors of the Policyholders Compensation Fund.

The CS appointed Simon Mbugua as the new chairperson to replace Pratt.

Mbugua is a former East Africa Legislative Assembly (EALA) Member of Parliament and a close ally of President Ruto.

In the 2022 General Election, Mbugua trounced Charles Njagua Kanyi in the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) primaries only to lose to Jubilee’s Amos Mwago in the Starehe parliamentary race.

Njuguna also appointed Tiberious Shikuku as a member of the Policyholders Compensation Fund to serve for three years, effective Friday, May 19, 2023.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 179 (4) (a) of the Insurance Act, as read together with section 51 (1) of the Interpretation and General Provisions Act, the Cabinet Secretary for the National Treasury and Economic Planning appoint the aforementioned to be members of the Board of Directors of the Policyholders Compensation Fund, for a period of three (3) years,” read part of the statement.

Meanwhile, Pratt, originally from Liberia and a nephew of William Tubman, is married to Uhuru’s sister Christine Wambui Kenyatta.

He served as the Retirement Benefits Authority (RBA) chairperson for six years before being mandated to head the Policyholders Compensation Fund.

The fund is tasked with compensating claimants of an insurer put under Statutory Management and increasing the general public’s confidence in the insurance sector.

It also provides compensation to insurers placed under statutory management or whose license has been cancelled, monitors in consultation with the Commissioner, where necessary, the risk profile of any insurer, and liquidates an insurer as may be ordered by a court.

Other roles include advising the Cabinet Secretary in charge of financial matters on the national policy and matters relating to policyholders’ compensation and implementing all government policies.

