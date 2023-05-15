Ruto says General Ogolla Tried to Overturn his Victory at Bomas

Ruto says General Ogolla Tried to Overturn his Victory at Bomas

President William Ruto has disclosed that Lieutenant General Francis Omondi Ogolla was among the people who tried to overturn his victory at the Bomas of Kenya in the August polls.

“I appointed General Ogolla, he is among the people who went to Bomas to try and overturn my victory. I made the decision against the advice of many people,” President Ruto.

Speaking during a joint interview on Sunday, May 14, Ruto noted that despite Ogolla’s mistake in last year’s polls, he still appointed him the Chief of the Defence Forces (CDF) in the military.

“General Ogolla is among the people who went to Bomas to try and overturn my victory. But because when I looked at his CV, he was the best person to be General. I made the decision against the advice of many people,” President Ruto said.

The Head of State was pressed on his appointments in Government with accusations of appointing individuals from one community.

The Head of State promoted Lieutenant General Francis Omondi Ogolla to the rank of General and appointed him Chief of the Defence Forces (CDF).

The Ministry of Defence in a statement on Friday, April 28 announced that General Ogolla will take over from General Francis Kibochi whose tenure has come to an end.

“His Excellency Dr. William Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya, and Commander- in-Chief of the Defence Forces, pursuant to Section 9 (2), (a) of the Kenya Defence Forces Act, has today promoted Lieutenant General Francis Omondi Ogolla to the rank of General and appointed him Chief of the Defence Forces (CDF). Prior to this appointment General Francis Omondi Ogolla was the Vice Chief of the Defence Forces.

“General Francis Omondi Ogolla replaces General Robert Kariuki Kibochi whose term of service has honourably come to an end after 44 years of illustrious military career,” the gazette notice announcing his appointment read.

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

Video by KTN News

Ruto says General Ogolla Tried to Overturn his Victory at Bomas