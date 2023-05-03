Search for the next top Luo elder gathers momentum

More than two months after the #death of Mr Opiyo Otondi, the intrigue surrounding the quiet but intense lobbying for the next Ker of the #Luo Council of #Elders is gathering pace.

While the process has been kept under wraps, the Nation has established that there are already aspiring candidates for the position of the Luo community’s supreme leader.

There are already more than four favourites for the coveted seat. While some have not come out openly, others have indicated that if given the opportunity, they will not turn it down, but will seize it and give the community their best.

Among those whose names have been floated are Mzee Odungi Randa, former Jaramogi Oginga Odinga’s longtime aide, Mzee Adera Osawa, the council’s current secretary-general, and Mzee Owino Nyadi, its executive director.

According to the elders, the process of electing the next Ker took a long time because they had to endure two consecutive funerals of their most respected members within a short period of time, which prolonged the mourning period.

Mr Otondi, who died on 17 February, was buried on 4 March 2023, followed four days later by Grace Onyango, the first female member of parliament and the first female secretary-general of the Luo Union East Africa.

The Luo Union East Africa is the body that later gave birth to the Luo Council of elders.

Interviews with various stakeholders and elders point to a very rigorous but rather smooth way of electing or arriving at the ninth #Ker of the Luo Council.

On the other hand, in any competitive process there are camps, intense lobbying and whispers of a looming split in the Luo Council of Elders should the process appear flawed or influenced by other forces.

A consultative meeting held in Seme about a month ago, chaired by Mr Osawa, kicked off the process of electing the new Ker.

“We feel it is now time to start the process and we already have some elders who have informed me of their interest in the position. When the time comes, delegates from all the counties in Nyanza will be invited to a venue that will be discussed to elect a new Ker,” said Mr Osawa.

But in all the processes, Mr #Raila Odinga, who is the council’s patron, will be kept informed and will only intervene if there is a crisis.

He said an equal number of delegates will be invited from the four counties of Luo Nyanza and during the general assembly, candidates will be proposed and a decision will be taken on about three people.

He ruled out a secret ballot as a way of voting, saying the decision would be taken by consensus.

“The delegates will evaluate the candidates and come up with the right person. Age is important, and you have to be 60 and above, and you have to be able to articulate issues well and not wait to use the position to solicit funds,” Osawa said.

By Rushdie Oudia

