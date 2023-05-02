Death Announcement Of Michael Toho Of Dracut Massachusetts 

It is with a deep sense of loss that we notify you of the passing of Michael Toho of Dracut MA and a SevenHills Staff Berkeley Ave Lowell Ma.

For Prayers Friends are meeting daily at 34 Bouchard Ave Dracut MA. Meetings start at 7pm – 8.30pm daily.

Michael Toho was an incredible husband to Peris Kamau , amazing Dad to 6yrs old Shaniece Wanjiku Muiruri & 5yrs old Sharleen Toho Muiruri.

Michael Toho was called to be with the Lord on 05-01-2023 while visiting in Kenya after an unexpected short illness that happened on Monday 04-24-2023 and rushed to Nairobi Hospital and immediately admitted in the ICU. He has left a huge bill that we the family are requesting you all to kindly assist us clearing it. Thanks and may God Bless you all.

Your financial assistance can be sent to:

Linnet Muthini cash app. 978-328-2839 $LinnetMM

For more information contact

Tim Kihiko 978-654-2552

James Muturi 978-654-2271

Linnet Muthini 978-328-2839

Tom Mbugua 978-996-1220

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

Africa Welfare Association is a pioneer provider of services to it’s Diaspora members in the event of loss of a loved one. We are entrusted with the welfare of the African Diaspora globally.

We are entrusted with the welfare of the African Diaspora globally. AWA was set up in response to the ever-growing demand for services at a critical time. With trusted partners, AWA will offer you benefits wherever you are in the world.

Alleviate stress with AWA

At some point, we have been with a grieving family or friend and come to learn that none of us are ever prepared to leave this world. When the time comes, we shall leave everything including our loved ones behind. With proper planning, you can alleviate the burden of the expense associated with your untimely departure at a time when your family and loved ones are grieving

Death Announcement Of Michael Toho Of Dracut Massachusetts

Like this: Like Loading...