Emotional Moment As Faith Kipyegon Receives Millions From Ruto

It was an emotional moment for Faith Kipyegon after she received Sh5 million from President William Ruto at the State House in Nairobi on Tuesday morning.

The athlete was being hosted for a breakfast meeting for breaking two world records.

In reciprocating her excellent performance, President Ruto announced that every athlete who breaks a world record will receive Sh 5 million.

This began with Faith Kipyegon who was handed Sh 5 million for breaking World Record in the 1500m race and Sh6 million house for smashing the 5000m race.

Speaking after being awarded Sh5 million, Kipyegon could not hold her tears.

She tearfully narrated that the cash will enable her to buy her father a car.

“I promised my father that if I smash the world record I will buy him a car. I am happy to receive the cash as it will enable me to buy him the car,” Kipyegon said.

While speaking about the reward, President Ruto said:

“I have also asked the ministry that the government of Kenya should review the reward scheme so that we can recognise and reward appropriately the men and women who attain excellence in sports, arts, and creative economy.

“And going forward we have decided as the government of Kenya that any Kenyan who participates in a world event and breaks a world record, unlike in the past, when there was no recognition, going forward, for every world record broken by a Kenyan, the government of Kenya is going to award five million shillings.”

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

Why Ruto Surprised Ferdinand Omanyala With Sh2 million

President William Ruto on Tuesday morning surprised Africa’s fastest man Ferdinand Omanyala with Sh2 million at State House, Nairobi.

Omanyala was among the athletes who were summoned to State House Nairobi for a breakfast meeting to celebrate Faith Kipyegon for smashing two world records.

After the president had issued his speech, he invited the athlete to give a brief remark before ending his speech session.

It is then that Omanyala congratulated Kipyegon for her stunning performance and asked President Ruto not to allow them leave without anything.

“I want to promise you in two weeks’ time we are going to get a medal in the championship. And it has never happened in Africa,” Omanyala promised in his speech.

Unknown to him, the president had prepared Sh 2 million cheque for him for the stunning work he is doing.

After ending his speech, the president directed his handlers to bring forth the award he had for him.

“I had something for Omanyala. Where is it?” Ruto asked

A dummy cheque was brought forward even as Sports CS Ababu Namwamba said the reward is in recognition of his noble work in the 100 m race.

“In appreciation of the credible work that Omanyala is doing, taking the 100m race to another level, we have an appreciation for him from our president. Sh2 million for Ferdinand for ruling Africa in 100m race,” the CS said.

The award came moments after Ruto announced that every athlete who breaks a record will be handed Sh5 million.

He said the award is to ensure Kenyan athletes are rewarded for their significant contribution.

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

Emotional Moment As Faith Kipyegon Receives Millions From Ruto